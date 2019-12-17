Storms rattle Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County wasn’t spared in Monday night’s storm outbreak. We’ve been getting reports of damage throughout the area, mostly in Athens and Tanner.
Most of the issues have been trees down and homes damaged on Batts Road, Ripley Road and Hatfield Lake Road.
We spoke with Tammy Knox who showed us her wrecked porch. “It took the porch out” she told us. "It looks as if the roof was lifted and set back down, it took the columns out and the beams that were holding the porch up. We’ve got guys up here stabilizing the porch so that it’s safe to be out here. "
Workers were out on Knox’s property early Tuesday morning helping get everything put back the way it should be. Knox was grateful things weren’t worse. “We’ve got several homes out here that were hit pretty hard, worse than ours. I don’t think the people were home over there and they got the most damage," Knox said, pointing to the home on her right. "The trailer down the way was hit pretty good but we’re thankful that everybody is okay”
