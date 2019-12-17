Parole denied for 3 ‘violent’ Madison County offenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Six state prisoners deemed as “violent” were denied parole Tuesday. Among them were three men convicted of crimes in Madison County.
Deashton Luvoris Hayes is a two-time convicted robber. He was sentenced in 2010 to two years in prison for third-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property.
Just one year later, Hayes committed another robbery by force. He was sentenced in 2012 to 15 years for that second-degree robbery, along with 10-year sentences for the original robbery and theft of property convictions.
The parole board says he continued his criminal activity in 2018 and was sentenced to five-years for distribution of controlled substances in Madison County.
Hayes has served just one year, three months of that five-year prison sentence.
Deandre Quintero Love is a recaptured parole violator who has been sent to prison four separate times for crimes committed in Madison County. Love was sentenced to 10 years for a 2009 second-degree assault and 15 years for discharging a gun into an occupied building or car.
Love committed a robbery two years later and was sentenced in 2012 to 15 years for second-degree robbery.
In 2017, Love was sentenced to six more years in prison for two counts of possession and receiving controlled substances.
He was paroled but then violated parole in 2018.
In April 2019, Love was back in prison again, this time for five years, after another drug conviction. He has served just one year, three months of that prison sentence.
The third inmate is Toney Jeffery Hughes. He was sentenced on Oct. 17, 2018 to three years, 10 months for third-degree burglary and drug possession, and to seven years, six months on two counts of drug possession, all in Madison County.
He has served just one year, two months of the seven-year prison sentence.
