2nd fire within last few weeks destroys abandoned Morgan County home

BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - All that’s left of a Brindlee Mountain home is a chimney.
The recently abandoned house on U.S. 231 caught fire Tuesday afternoon. By 3:30 p.m., it had burned to the ground.
The house was on the Morgan County side.
The Brindlee Mountain Fire Department says this house actually caught fire a few weeks ago and was a total loss and unlivable after that fire.
Because of that, no one was home today when it caught on fire this time.
No one was hurt, and firefighters didn’t know how today’s blaze started.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.