2nd fire within last few weeks destroys abandoned Morgan County home
An abandoned home on U.S. 231 in Brindlee Mountain burned down on Dec. 17, 2019. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 17, 2019 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 3:51 PM

BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - All that’s left of a Brindlee Mountain home is a chimney.

The recently abandoned house on U.S. 231 caught fire Tuesday afternoon. By 3:30 p.m., it had burned to the ground.

The house was on the Morgan County side.

The Brindlee Mountain Fire Department says this house actually caught fire a few weeks ago and was a total loss and unlivable after that fire.

Because of that, no one was home today when it caught on fire this time.

No one was hurt, and firefighters didn’t know how today’s blaze started.

