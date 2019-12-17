Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
POLICE SHOOTING-NASHVILLE
Nashville officer appeals decision on jury in shooting case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white Nashville police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed black man from behind is appealing after a judge denied his request to draw the jury from outside the area. In court Monday, an attorney for Officer Andrew Delke said he shouldn't have to contend with the publicity that the July 2018 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick has received. Delke's defense contends that the news coverage has influenced prospective jurors in Nashville. Judge Monte Watkins previously denied the motion for a different jury pool. Watkins on Monday allowed an appeal to move forward.
DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South. A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air. The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall. The sheriff's office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home. An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.
COLLEGE DEAN-KENTUCKY EDUCATION COMMISSIONER
Former Kentucky edu leader takes job at Tennessee college
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Kentucky education commissioner is moving into a new role at a private Christian college in Tennessee. News outlets report Wayne D. Lewis Jr. has been named the inaugural dean of the College of Education at Belmont University at Nashville. A school news release issued Monday says Lewis' appointment is effective Jan. 1. Lewis resigned last week from the Kentucky Board of Education under pressure from the newly elected Gov. Andy Beshear and his newly appointed board. The Courier Journal reports Lewis was the state's first black education commissioner.
FRESHWATER MUSSELS DIE-OFF
Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off
KYLES FORD, Tenn. (AP) — Scientists are working to quickly discover what is killing hundreds of thousands of freshwater mussels on the Tennessee-Virginia border. Mussels are extremely important to rivers for their ability to filter algae, silt and even heavy metals. Their populations everywhere have declined steeply from pollution, habitat loss and climate change. The current decline looks like it might be something different _ infectious disease. Similar mussel die-offs have been reported on at least five U.S. rivers and in Spain. Scientists say they are working quickly to identify the culprit because if all the mussels die, the rivers will never be the same.
PENGUINS-MEMPHIS ZOO
2 African penguins born at Memphis Zoo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two African penguins have been born at the zoo in Memphis, Tennessee, bringing the total number of the birds housed there to 20. Memphis Zoo officials said Friday that the penguin chicks were born at the end of October but they are not yet on exhibit because they are currently being hand-raised. Zookeepers should be able to determine the sex of the chicks in the next few weeks. The African black-footed penguin can be found in large colonies in southern Africa. Forty-two penguin chicks have been hatched and reared at the Memphis Zoo.