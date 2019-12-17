2 killed in Lawrence County storms

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two fatalities from the storms have been confirmed in northern Lawrence County, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
A press conference will be held tonight. It will stream live here:
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said the deaths were along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek. he also said houses and mobile homes were destroyed.
He said he was unsure if other injuries resulted from the storm.
WAFF 48 News has a crew en route.
