Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Ja Morant had 20 points and 10 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-111 victory over the Miami Heat. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis won for the fourth time in five games. De’Anthony Melton scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15. Miami had won four of five, including three overtime victories. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and eight assists, and Tyler Herro scored 22 points.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now need help to land their second playoff berth in three seasons. And that's if they can handle their own business first. It won't be easy with New Orleans coming to Nashville followed by a visit to Houston. The Titans missed the opportunity to control their own playoff future with a loss to the Texans. Now they are tied with Pittsburgh at 8-6. The Steelers have the better conference record for the tiebreaker and the final AFC wild-card berth. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans have no time to pout and feel bad for themselves.
NEW YORK (AP) — Roman Josi had two goals and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 5-2. Rocco Grimaldi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis also scored to help the Predators win for the third time in five games. Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Rangers, losers of three of their last five. The Rangers went 0 for 4 on the power play, with Saros stopping all 11 shots during the man advantages. Nashville scored twice in the middle period to take a 3-1 lead heading to the third.
NEW YORK (AP) — With most teams on break for exams The Associated Press women's Top 25 rankings remained mostly unchanged. Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina lead the way. The Cardinal played their first game since moving up to No. 1 a few weeks ago by routing Ohio State. Louisville moved up to No. 6. South Dakota joined the rankings at No. 25.
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Darius George had 16 points to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd romped past Morehead State 89-62, beating the Eagles at home for the first time since Nov. 29, 2006. Iran Bennett added 14 points for the Thundering Herd (4-6).
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had a season-high 21 points as Murray State routed Kennesaw State 74-38 on Monday night. Anthony Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory.