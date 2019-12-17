Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now need help to land their second playoff berth in three seasons. And that's if they can handle their own business first. It won't be easy with New Orleans coming to Nashville followed by a visit to Houston. The Titans missed the opportunity to control their own playoff future with a loss to the Texans. Now they are tied with Pittsburgh at 8-6. The Steelers have the better conference record for the tiebreaker and the final AFC wild-card berth. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans have no time to pout and feel bad for themselves.