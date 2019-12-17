Harris, Tennessee St. visit Indiana St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Tigers are led by Harris and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Harris is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while Marshall is putting up 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Sycamores have been led by Key and Jordan Barnes. Key has averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Barnes has put up 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.