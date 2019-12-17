Colder temperatures moving in today with strong winds

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WAFF) Happy Tuesday. After an active and crazy evening on Monday it is much quieter today.
The cold front finally moved through the Valley overnight and that has begun dropping temperatures across the Tennessee Valley.
Wind has shifted to the northwest and will continue to be breezy as we move through the rest of the day today.
Gusts will be from the northwest around 20 mph. Temperatures this morning are into the 40s, but we will continue to see those drop throughout the rest of the day.
This means that many of us will be into the 30s by this afternoon. It will stay cloudy for much of the day today with a few areas of drizzle, maybe even a few flurries.
Clouds will clear out overnight tonight and that will bring in even colder temperatures to start the day on Wednesday. Morning temperatures Wednesday will be between 24 to 29 degrees.
It will be a calm, cold, and quiet day Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s and plenty of sunshine.
It will be a chilly end to the week but there is a warming trend through the weekend and into early next week as we move towards Christmas.
