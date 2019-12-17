Colder temperatures moving in today with strong winds

The cold front finally moved through the Valley overnight and that has begun dropping temperatures across the Tennessee Valley. Wind has shifted to the northwest and will continue to be breezy as we move through the rest of the day today. Gusts will be from the northwest around 20 mph. Temperatures this morning are into the 40s, but we will continue to see those drop throughout the rest of the day. This means that many of us will be into the 30s by this afternoon. It will stay cloudy for much of the day today with a few areas of drizzle, maybe even a few flurries.