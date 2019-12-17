Clearing skies and chilly 20s tonight

A few flurries will be possible for the rest of your Tuesday evening with slow clearing of cloud cover overnight. Lows will be quite chilly in the middle to upper 20s. Abundant sunshine is forecast for Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. Even a light breeze will keep the wind chill in the 30s for most of the day. Clear skies on Wednesday night will once again let low temperatures fall into the low to middle 20s. Temperatures will be a touch more seasonal for Thursday and Friday with temps making it into the lower 50s.