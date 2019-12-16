Wright State goes up against MVSU

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State's Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.