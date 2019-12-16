Postal Service suggests tips for protecting holiday mail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Postal Service is suggesting quite a few tips this season to protect your mail and packages.
Nationally, the postal service is expecting to deliver 13 billion pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and New Years. With all of those deliveries, there are a few options to make sure mail is kept safe and who it belongs to.
If anyone is expecting a package, it is best to be there. If no one is present to receive incoming mail, there are a few other options to smooth over delivery that USPS suggests.
- Put mail on hold and designate a time to pick up packages.
- Ask for packages to be delivered to a more discrete part of the property.
- Make a request on usps.gov
- Also, use security cameras to monitor drop offs.
