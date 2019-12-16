Police: Woman held captive for 27 hours, man charged

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man is charged with kidnapping and other crimes after a woman told police she had been held against her will during the weekend.
32-year old David Prokopchuk, also charged with domestic violence, was arrested after that woman went to a hospital seeking treatment. She reported to police that she managed to escape after being held captive for about 27 hours.
Prokopchuk and the woman had been involved in a relationship.
“The victim, in this case, suffered extensive physical bruises and broken bones,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Doug Magill.
Court records reveal Prokopchuk has an extensive criminal history including arrests for assault, cocaine possession, and burglary.
Because of his most recent arrest, prosecutors are seeking to revoke Prokopchuk's probation on drug charges.
He is held without bond.
[EDIT: This story has been updated to say the victim was held 27 hours instead of the first report of 12 hours.]
Copyright 2019 WTVY. All rights reserved.