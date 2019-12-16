Person dies after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Police are investigating after a car fire left someone dead early Monday morning. That fire was reported here, on Riverton Road, near Edenshire Drive and Winchester Road.
WAFF 48 News talked with an Alabama State Trooper and he tells us someone was driving on Riverton Road in Huntsville and went off the road, into a ditch and hit a tree. Then the SUV caught fire.
State troopers say it happened around 12:30 this morning. Moores Mill Fire Department the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers were all on scene.
They waited until a tow truck company pulled the SUV from the ditch and the coroner investigated.
Right now the police have not told us who the person was. For now, crews are still investigating.
