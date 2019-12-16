Parents react to pill bottle candy given at Madison Christmas Parade

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A photo taken from the Madison Christmas parade is causing a debate among parents.
The prescription bottles were given to kids with candy inside during Saturday’s Madison city Christmas parade.
"It’s just concerning to disguise candy in a pill bottle,” said parent Tom Hopf.
Hopf and his wife, who attended the parade with their daughter, said the bottles were handed out by someone representing Walgreens in the parade.
The prescription bottled included “Anti-Grinch tablets” which were full of hard candies. Hopf is afraid the bottle gives kids the wrong message.
"For one, you know it’s a controlled substance container you know people have been arrested for having their own prescriptions on the nightstands just not in the pill bottle in such a tight control area,” said Hopf.
The family posted the image to Facebook. Many people shared the post and agreed it was inappropriate.
Angel Robles, a Huntsville resident and mother, said she can see how the prescription bottles can be a positive for the holiday season.
“I could see the positive side of it wanting to be from their pharmacy, it being interactive with them as well as the Christmas,” said Robles.
Hopf said he hopes that this incident will help raise awareness and create an open dialogue.
"It is a sensitive topic and again it’s just not children that can be affected, adults as well and again it just sends the wrong the message that should be taken very seriously,” said Hopf.
We reached out to the Madison Walgreen’s on County Line Road and the store directed us to its corporate office. We will update this story when we receive a response.
