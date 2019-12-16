Mexico reaffirms rejection of US labor inspectors

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard is downplaying language before the U.S. Congress that could provide for U.S. labor inspectors that Mexico had rejected as part of a new regional free trade agreement.
He says the implementation legislation is internal to each country, though the U.S. should have advised Mexico.
Mexico’s lead trade negotiator is in Washington to sort out the latest disagreement, but Ebrard said Monday that the accord replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement remains intact.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.