Man who bet on Burrow to win Heisman gives back to LSU superfan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fan Matt Porter won big Saturday night when Joe Burrow won the Heisman trophy. Now Porter will be donating some of his winnings to a worthy cause.
Porter won $10,000 from a bet placed in June that Joe Burrow would win the Heisman Trophy. Instead of splurging on vacation, some of his winnings will be going to Alabama.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Porter plans to donate more than $3,000 of his post-taxed winnings to a GoFundMe account connected to Colton Moore, a 9-year-old LSU superfan living in Odenville, Alabama who has spina bifida. The donation from Porter will exceed the GoFundMe account’s goal of $15,000 by $1, and will be used as a down payment for a handicap accessible van.
RELATED STORIES:
Moore and his family came to LSU back in October so he could meet Coach O and the LSU football team. Even though he was raised by Alabama fans, he became a huge LSU fan after watching the LSU’s baseball team win the 2017 SEC Tournament. LSU learned about Moore and his family after his mother Jennifer posted a picture of her son on Facebook and how he would love to meet Coach O and the rest of the team.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.