LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in historic fashion

Burrow finished with 2,608 total points. He won by 1,846 points, which is the largest margin in Heisman Trophy history. He finished with 93.8 percent of the possible points, which is the highest in Heisman history. Burrow received 90.7 percent of first-place votes, the highest percentage of first-place votes in Heisman history. His name was on 95.5 percent of ballots, also the most in the history of the Heisman.