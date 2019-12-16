FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Impacts and Timeline

IMPACTS The primary threat with this afternoon’s storms will be damaging straight-line wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. With the storms being more in the form of a line this will mean the strongest gusts will be along the leading end of the line of storms. Any areas of bowing along the line of storms would signify an area more intense wind. Along this line, especially earlier on in the event, we may also see a few tornadoes spin up. If they develop, tornadoes will likely be low end (EF0-EF2) as we do not expect many supercells with today’s storms. Large hail is not likely to be an impact today. As the storms roll through there may be periods of intense rainfall which could lead to areas of Flash Flooding in places of elevated rain totals. Many will see rainfall between 3/4 of an inch to an inch and a half, but there will be several places that may see as much as two and a half to three inches of rainfall, especially if there is training. It is in these areas that flooding will be more likely. There could be isolated areas with more than three inches of rain.