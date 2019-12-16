FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Impacts and Timeline

Today is First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of severe storms this afternoon and evening. The entire Tennessee Valley is under the threat for severe storms later this afternoon as a line of storms will roll in ahead of a cold front.
We’re already starting the day off warm with temperatures into the low to mid 60s across the Tennessee Valley and we will only get warmer throughout the day today. Winds are also gusting from the south at 20 to 25 mph and that will continue to add ingredients to the atmosphere as we move throughout the day today.
TIMELINE A few isolated showers are possible as early as 1-2pm in NW Alabama, but the main live/wave of storms will move in around 4pm and race eastward. The line will be moving fast at first but is expected to slow down as it moves east of I-65. As you can see in the timeline graphic above; storms are likely to move into Northwest Alabama sometime after 4pm and move east throughout the day. This means that places like the Shoals and the rest of Northwest Alabama can expect storms to start between 4-5pm. For those in the Athens/Decatur/Mouton area it looks to be closer to 5-6pm, and for Huntsville/Madison closer to 6-7pm. As mentioned, the line will likely slow down a bit as it moves east which means it will move into areas long Sand Mountain sometime between 7-9pm.
IMPACTS The primary threat with this afternoon’s storms will be damaging straight-line wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. With the storms being more in the form of a line this will mean the strongest gusts will be along the leading end of the line of storms. Any areas of bowing along the line of storms would signify an area more intense wind. Along this line, especially earlier on in the event, we may also see a few tornadoes spin up. If they develop, tornadoes will likely be low end (EF0-EF2) as we do not expect many supercells with today’s storms. Large hail is not likely to be an impact today. As the storms roll through there may be periods of intense rainfall which could lead to areas of Flash Flooding in places of elevated rain totals. Many will see rainfall between 3/4 of an inch to an inch and a half, but there will be several places that may see as much as two and a half to three inches of rainfall, especially if there is training. It is in these areas that flooding will be more likely. There could be isolated areas with more than three inches of rain.
WHY? When forecasting severe storms, we look for many atmospheric ingredients. However, there’re 4 main ones that stick out. They go by the acronym, S.L.I.M. Shear, Lift, Instability, & Moisture. By fall storm standards, we have enough of each ingredient to bring the potential later today. We will have plenty of atmospheric shear, or rotation. There are strong southerly winds at the surface and stronger southwest winds around 1 mile up in the atmosphere which promote rotation in these storms. A cold front moving through will provide the source of lift that we need to form storms. Instability measures the amount of energy in the atmosphere that storms can feed off of. In this afternoon’s case, computer models continue to show values of 500 J/KG which, for this time of year, is plenty to promote strong storms. The last ingredient is moisture. With forecasted dew points expected to be into the low to mid 60s across the Tennessee Valley, especially areas along I-65 and to the west, we should have plenty of moisture for storms to move in.
What Could Spoil Our Threat? We will have to watch storms that develop to our southwest closer to the Gulf Coast and into Central Mississippi, which could hog some of these ingredients which would potentially diminish our threat. If this happens that would keep the best instability/energy, contained to the south of our area which would result in the more organized storms staying south of the Tennessee Valley. It may also limit the amount of moisture available here for storms to use. Just another reminder that the forecast is always fluid and how one or two little things may have a much large impact on what actually happens
Tips & Reminders A few reminders on what you need for a First Alert Weather Day. Make sure you have multiple sources to get your weather information today. One way is by downloading our 48 First Alert Weather app where you can receive updated videos forecast as well as stream coverage live once the storms move in. Another great tool is a NOAA Weather Radio. You can also get information watching our live storm coverage on-air or online, as we will cut into programming as necessary. Don’t forget to secure outdoor items. Being that we are now in the holiday season there are more outdoor decorations, which you may want to take down or tie down with these strong gusts in the forecast. Lastly, you can always look for updated on our social media pages throughout the day as we will try to post updates as frequently as possible.
As always, the forecast may change as we get more information and the storms begin to form. To make sure you are staying update with the latest forecast, keep back here online and on our 48 First Alert Weather App. Remember to “be prepared, not scared” today!
