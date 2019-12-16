First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this evening

Storms will begin to move in by the mid-afternoon, possibly as early as 3pm for areas of Northwest Alabama. The initial line of storms will move in ahead of a cold front and will be the greatest threat for severe weather. Strong wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph may be possible, along with a few tornadoes. Heavy rain inside these storms may also lead to areas of flash flooding with rainfall totals potentially reaching as high as 2 to 3 inches. The line of storms will be into the I-65 Metro area around 5 to 6pm. While the threat for severe weather will diminish as the line moves east, it will begin to slow down as it reaches Sand Mountain. This means we could see elevated rain totals which may increase the risk of flooding.