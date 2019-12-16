First Alert: Tornado watch through 11 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect through 11 p.m. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will likely enter NW Alabama around 4 p.m. and will track east through the evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, flash flooding, large hail and even tornadoes. The severe threat will likely diminish around 10-11 p.m. as the storms will exit NE Alabama and enter Georgia.
Rain showers will linger overnight into Tuesday morning with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will be much colder on Tuesday, highs will be in the lower 40s with breezy NW winds. Temperatures will warm slightly for the end of the week with sunny skies and highs just shy of 50s degrees.
Your weekend forecast for now looks a bit more mild with highs in the mid-50s as we enter the winter season. An early look at Christmas Day has a high temperature of 59 degrees and a slight chance of rain showers.
