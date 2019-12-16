First Alert: Tornado watch through 11 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect through 11 p.m. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will likely enter NW Alabama around 4 p.m. and will track east through the evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, flash flooding, large hail and even tornadoes. The severe threat will likely diminish around 10-11 p.m. as the storms will exit NE Alabama and enter Georgia.