FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat Monday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Today is First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of severe storms this afternoon and evening.
We’re already starting the day off warm with temperatures into the low to mid 60s across the Tennessee Valley. Winds are also gusting from the south at 20 to 25 mph and that will continue to add ingredients to the atmosphere as we move throughout the day today.
We will remain dry but cloudy through much of the morning as temperatures begin their ascent towards 70-degrees. Humidity will be on the rise as well with moisture surging in from the south. Those strong winds will continue most of the day with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.
Storms will begin to move in by the mid-afternoon, possibly as early as 3pm for areas of Northwest Alabama. The initial line of storms will move in ahead of a cold front and will be the greatest threat for severe weather. Strong wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph may be possible, along with a few tornadoes.
Heavy rain inside these storms may also lead to areas of flash flooding with rainfall totals potentially reaching as high as 2 to 3 inches. The line of storms will be into the I-65 Metro area around 5 to 6pm.
While the threat for severe weather will diminish as the line moves east, it will begin to slow down as it reaches Sand Mountain. This means we could see elevated rain totals which may increase the risk of flooding.
Rain should start to come to an end and cold front will fully push through around midnight. Cold air will rush in behind the front as winds shift to the northwest.
This means we will have dropping temperatures for much of Tuesday with afternoon temperatures into the 30s. We expect morning temperatures to be into the md to upper 20s both Wednesday and Thursday.
