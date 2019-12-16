ON CAMERA: Porch pirate swipes Christmas presents from Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are looking for the man responsible for swiping three packages off a Huntsville family’s porch.
The theft occurred on Saturday, December 14.
The packages, totaling nearly $500, were meant to be Christmas presents for the Hann family.
Terry Hann, who has lived in his Five Points home off Maysville Road for three decades, says the thief beat him to the packages by mere minutes.
“We missed him by about four minutes,” Hann figured from his security system footage. “So lucky for him,” he added.
“If it was stuff for us it’s not a big deal, but for my kids and grandkids," said Hann.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call Huntsville police.
