Austin Peay battles McKendree

STEPPING UP: Terry Taylor has averaged 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds this year for Austin Peay. Jordyn Adams is also a key contributor, with 13.8 points per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TERRY: Through nine games, Austin Peay's Terry Taylor has connected on 28.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 59.5 percent from the free throw line this season.