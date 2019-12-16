AL man facing child pornography charges

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tell us they responded to a call referencing the sexual assault of a 12-year-old female.
An investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces.
Based on their investigation, on Saturday December 14, 50-year-old Stephen Fredrick Ott of Bryant, Alabama was arrested and charged with rape, sodomy and 32 counts of production of pornography with minors.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.
Ott is currently in the Jackson County Jail. His bond has not been set.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.