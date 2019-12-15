U.S. Senator Doug Jones breaks down impact of defense bill on Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Senator Doug Jones made a special visit to Huntsville to talk about his defense bill, and its major impact on Redstone Arsenal.
"This bill is going to authorize $38 million dollars for an aircraft and flight equipment building out at the arsenal,” said U.S. Senator Doug Jones.
During a visit at the Regions Tower in Huntsville, Jones discussed his defense bill.
Currently, aircraft and equipment at Redstone Arsenal is being stored in four separate buildings which creates additional costs.
"And what we’re trying to do is make government more efficient and use taxpayer dollars wisely,” said Jones. The defense bill also includes the repeal of the military widow’s tax, which prevents more than sixty thousand surviving spouse widows like Lisa Dahl from getting their survivor benefits.
"It comes to about $12,000 a year that we are not allowed to collect. There are two different things, there is the survivor benefit plan and the disability indemnity compensation and when you get both the law use to say that you had to offset it so if you were getting a $1,000 from one and $1,000 from the other you would end up not getting the disability indemnity compensation,” said Dahl.
The legislation also include a 3.1 percent pay raise for troops, 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all federal employees and funding for the Alabama defense projects.
The bill passed the house.
It’s slated to go up for a vote in the Senate early next week
