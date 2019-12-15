Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee preacher has been convicted of the aggravated rape of a 12-year-old in 1983. News outlets report a 2018 recorded phone call in which 68-year-old Rufus Stevens Jr. admitted to his victim that he repeatedly raped her help prosecutors secure his conviction. A district attorney's statement says Stevens now faces up to life in prison at his Feb. 7 sentencing in what is the oldest rape case prosecuted by the office. Testimony says Stevens assaulted the girl multiple times in 1983, usually in his car at a park. The statement says the girl's grandmother once caught him molesting the girl at her home.