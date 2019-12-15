Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Khudobin stopped 37 shots and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1. Blake Comeau, Roope Hintz, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano each scored for Dallas. Alexander Radulov had two assists to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Austin Watson scored for Nashville and Pekka Rinne finished with 18 saves. The Predators have lost two straight. This was the first meeting between the teams since the Stars eliminated the Predators in the first round of the playoffs last season.