Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies sent Washington to its fourth straight loss, beating the Wizards 128-111. Ja Morant added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in the last four. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, but was 8 of 23 from the field. Troy Brown Jr. had 16 points, and Ish Smith and rookie Admiral Schofield scored 14 each for Washington.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put No. 13 Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers outlasted No. 19 Tennessee 51-47 to snap the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak. Tennessee had owned the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols hadn’t lost at home since falling to Auburn 94-84 on Jan. 2, 2018. Memphis erased an early 12-point deficit for its second straight come-from-behind road victory. The Tigers had trailed by 20 before rallying to beat UAB 65-57 on Dec. 7.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Khudobin stopped 37 shots and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1. Blake Comeau, Roope Hintz, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano each scored for Dallas. Alexander Radulov had two assists to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Austin Watson scored for Nashville and Pekka Rinne finished with 18 saves. The Predators have lost two straight. This was the first meeting between the teams since the Stars eliminated the Predators in the first round of the playoffs last season.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 67-53 win over Georgia Tech. The Wildcats won their sixth straight game going into a two-game trip to Las Vegas ahead of their Christmas break. Kentucky coach John Calipari improved to 18-0 against his former assistant coaches. Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was an assistant to Calipari at Memphis and took over there when Calipari was hired at Kentucky in 2009.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Myo Baxter-Bell scored 18 points and Liberty kept its unbeaten season alive with a 61-56 upset at Vanderbilt. The Flames (12-0) were one of five undeated teams coming into the game. Vanderbilt fell to 6-3. Caleb Homesley scored 14 and Elijah Cuffee added 13 for Liberty. Aaron Nesmith threw in a game-high 19 points for Vanderbilt. Saben Lee scored 16. Nesmith (22.8) and Lee (17.4) entered the game as the second-highest-scoring duo in the nation.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career high 34 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Ole Miss to an 82-64 victory over Middle Tennessee. Ole Miss shot 53 percent as a team and had 23 assists, but Tyree’s performance dominated the day.