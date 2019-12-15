Hear from the first man, woman to finish this year’s Rocket City Marathon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2019 Rocket City Marathon is in the books, and hundreds of runners from around the world are now resting after Saturday’s long run.
This year’s champion, Spencer Fields, took only 2 hours, 25 minutes, 10 seconds to cross the finish line.
“I’m in a bit of pain. That last bit, I was hurting at the end there," said Fields.
Regardless of how fast you are, running 26.2 miles will take its toll on you. Fields has some tips if you ever plan to run a marathon.
“As long as you’ve done your training you can trust that, and then when it comes down to it go out a little slower than you think you should," he said.
Some of this year’s runners have their eyes on much more than the first place prize. The first woman to cross this finish line came all the way from Ireland to run in this race. Her upcoming goal is to try for the Irish Olympic team for Tokyo.
"Course ran a little long. I hit 26.2 at 2:44:31 so just the finishing part a little under so I’m feeling good about it. I’m excited for the new year,” said Joy Miller.
Also at the race, one participant paid tribute to fallen Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III, who was shot and killed during a drug investigation.
An officer at the Rocket City Marathon captured a photo of a runner carrying a thin blue line flag that said “STAC 12 Billy Clardy."
