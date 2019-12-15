First Alert Weather Day Monday for severe storm threat

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Some storms will develop Monday afternoon that can produce damaging winds, large hail and even brief tornadoes. Another round of thunderstorms will move through later in the evening as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley. Thunderstorms will produce anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall and may cause some isolated flooding. Rain showers and thunderstorms will move out by midnight and colder air will rush in for Tuesday morning.