First Alert Monday: Stormy start to the workweek

A FIRST ALERT is out for Monday due to the potential for strong to severe storms.
Patchy fog is causing visibility issues across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Also, some light rain/mist is possible. Most of the day will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Highs will peak in the upper 50s, near 60.
The Tennessee Valley is an area to watch tomorrow as a line of storms is expected to develop ahead and along a cold front moving from west to east.
A southerly flow will push in warmth and moisture into the area. Monday will be unusually warm, with highs in the upper 60s. Dew points will also soar, and the wind will be strong at times. A warm, moist, and unstable atmosphere will meet the cold front and bring unsettled weather to North Alabama. Heavy rain, strong winds, large hail, and brief tornadoes are potential impacts for tomorrow. Stay weather aware through the entire day. Check in online, on the app, and on the newscasts.
After Monday’s storms, things get quiet. Tuesday morning could have some lingering rain, but drier and cooler air moves in after the cold front moves out. Highs will take a huge dive. Temperatures swing from the upper 60s Monday to the low to mid 40s Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s the rest of the workweek and highs in the 40s.
