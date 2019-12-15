First Alert Monday: Stormy start to the workweek

A southerly flow will push in warmth and moisture into the area. Monday will be unusually warm, with highs in the upper 60s. Dew points will also soar, and the wind will be strong at times. A warm, moist, and unstable atmosphere will meet the cold front and bring unsettled weather to North Alabama. Heavy rain, strong winds, large hail, and brief tornadoes are potential impacts for tomorrow. Stay weather aware through the entire day. Check in online, on the app, and on the newscasts.