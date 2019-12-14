“12 Workouts of Christmas” raises money for local charity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deven Dehnel, owner of Core Strength and Performance, is going to work out for 12 straight hours to raise money for charity.
On Saturday, December 21, Dehnel will start working out at 6 a.m. and not stop until 6 p.m. The 12 hours of workouts will be lead by fitness instructors from around the valley.
Instructors have each donated $100 already and will conduct a class of their choosing. 100% of proceeds to The Huntsville Inner City Learning Center.
According to its website, the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center “a Christ-centered organization partnering with schools, families and our community to help students with limited opportunities become spiritually aware, lifelong learners and responsible citizens, and high school graduates through programs focusing on Biblical knowledge, mentorship and academic support.”
If you would like to join the cause you can sign up for one of the workout classes and donate whatever amount to join the fun.
Head over to the Core Strength and Performance website for information on signing up, donations and what workout classes will be taught.
