Union Grove Veterans Thrift store gives away toys to families in need for Christmas

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - One new thrift store is lending a helping hand to help families in need put a smile on their kids face this holiday season by donating free toys.
To come in here to get help and they tell me their stories is just unbelievable,” said Andrew Kurdziel. Kurdziel and his wife opened the doors to the Union Grove Veterans Thrift Store in August.
The couple is now four months into the business, and they have heard how hard the holidays can be for some customers.
“The most common thing is that something has happened in the family that has put them in that bind, and I think about 95 percent of is something that they couldn’t prevent,” said Kurdziel. The owners are now doing their part to help and are giving away all of the store’s toys for free.
They hope this act of kindness will inspire others to pay it forward and help others.
“Get more people involved, get people to realize that many families are out there that have children that need not just toys it can be anything from clothing, shoes and the more donations we get them or we can give out,” said Kurdziel.
The Union Grove Veterans Thrift store will be giving away toys until the end of December.
To donate or shop, visit the Union Grove Veterans Thrift Store on US Highway 231 in Union Grove near Walker’s Carry Out, Inc.
