Quiet weekend before stormy Monday

A FIRST ALERT is out for Monday due to the potential for heavy rain and strong to severe storms.
Today will be cool and dry. There could be a few visibility issues early due to fog, but conditions will improve through the morning. Highs will be in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be quiet with a few showers late in the day. Sunday’s rain will come ahead of the second system that will bring unsettled weather to the Tennessee Valley.
Monday will have a cold front that will ignite showers and storms along and ahead of the front. In association with the cold front comes higher dew points, strong winds, and unusually high temperatures (in the upper 60s). Ingredients look favorable for heavy rain, with totals reaching 2-4" likely, and strong to severe storms. Monday will be a day to stay weather aware. Check in online, on the WAFF Weather App, and on the newscast through the day Monday.
After Monday’s storms, things get quiet. Tuesday morning could have some lingering rain, but drier and cooler air moves in after the cold front moves out. Highs will take a huge dive. Temperatures swing from the upper 60s Monday to the low to mid 40s Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s the rest of the workweek and highs in the 40s.
