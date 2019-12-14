Quiet weekend before stormy Monday

Monday will have a cold front that will ignite showers and storms along and ahead of the front. In association with the cold front comes higher dew points, strong winds, and unusually high temperatures (in the upper 60s). Ingredients look favorable for heavy rain, with totals reaching 2-4" likely, and strong to severe storms. Monday will be a day to stay weather aware. Check in online, on the WAFF Weather App, and on the newscast through the day Monday.