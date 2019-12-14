Pleasant Sunday with strong storms possible Monday

Partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog will linger overnight with cool low temperatures in the middle 30s.
Sunday looks to be a pleasant late Fall day with highs in the mid to upper 50s, cloud cover will increase into the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will develop late Sunday night into Monday with increasing gusty winds out of the southwest as a warm front makes its way into the Tennessee Valley.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Monday for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Some storms will develop Monday afternoon that can produce damaging winds, large hail and even brief tornadoes. Another round of thunderstorms will move through later in the evening as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley. Thunderstorms will produce anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall and may cause some isolated flooding. Rain showers and thunderstorms will move out by midnight and colder air will rush in for Tuesday morning.
High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite chilly in the lower 40s. Temperatures will warm slightly into the upper 40s for Thursday and Friday with dry skies. Next weekend looks decent for now with highs near 50 degrees and chances for showers on Saturday.
