New movie theater at MidCity Huntsville promises biggest screen in the state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Out with the old, in with the new.
Touchstar Cinemas is building a new movie theater at MidCity Huntsville to replace its existing theater. Company managers say this upgrade means a lot more improvements.
One thing Madison Square 12 will change will be its name because they are going from 12 screens to 14. The new theater will be called Touchstar Luxury Cinemas MidCity.
The company says one of those screens will be the biggest in Alabama.
The new theater will have 4K and 3-D screenings but not IMAX.
They are planning to have a full bar and restaurant. There will also be a 21 and older VIP section for alcoholic drinks during movies. Those VIP suites will have heated reclining seats and push-button call service.
The new 50,000-square foot building will go up next to the current Madison Square 12. They are planning to begin construction sometime within the next 18 months.
Touchstar Luxury Cinemas MidCity plans to open by summer 2021.
Madison Square 12 will continue operating at its current location during construction, said Secret Mitchell, a manger at Madison Square 12. It will close after the new one opens.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.