Limestone County residents say they’re glad public officials are being held accountable

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County residents are speaking out about the recent indictment of a local district judge.
Judge Doug Patterson was indicted on several charges.
Several peoples say they’re happy that public officials are being held accountable. Although innocent until proven guilty, they said they want to see the truth come out.
“Daylight is a great disinfectant, isn’t it?” said Tom Stevenson, a retired Athens teacher and Limestone County native.
Stevenson says he’s glad things aren’t being swept under the rug.
“Honesty and integrity doesn’t know a political party. It doesn’t know a sex or an age. You either have that or you don’t. If he’s guilty, he should suffer the consequences under the law just like anyone else,” he said.
Patterson is accused of using his position for personal gain, financially exploiting the elderly and theft. He was arrested and bailed out of jail on Thursday.
Patterson is the second indicted elected official in Limestone County in the last six months after Sheriff Mike Blakely.
“Maybe the attorney general’s office is focusing on this area right now because of the things. But as I said before, graft and corruption, it doesn’t know a location. It doesn’t know a single state or a single area," Stevenson said.
Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison says Limestone County citizens shouldn’t be alarmed. He said, “We’re addressing these issues. We’re not sweeping them under the rug. I’d be more troubled if the issues weren’t addressed and we weren’t seeking the truth.”
Patterson’s father, who is the revenue commissioner for the county, said he has no comment at this time.
