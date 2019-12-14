Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they are looking for a driver accused of shooting another motorist in what appears to be an “extreme case of road rage.” News outlets report a Nashville police statement says the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 24. The shooting victim told police that he was merging onto I-24 East from I-440 in heavy traffic when another motorist repeatedly tried to cut in front of him, flipped him off and began shooting. The victim was hit in the back and leg and was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover.