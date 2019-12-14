Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

F-35 DEMONSTRATION TEAM
Air Force's F-35 demonstration team begins season in Arizona
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The Air Force's F-35A demonstration team based in northern Utah will launch its 2020 season with performances in Arizona. A schedule posted on the website of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base says the team's first performance is scheduled March 13-14 at the Marine Corps Air Station at Yuma, followed by a March 21-22 performance at Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix. Other scheduled 2020 performances include one on Sept. 17-20 in Reno, Nevada. The team formerly was based at Luke before moving to Hill, where the team will perform June 27-28. Officials say preparations for the 2020 season are underway and that the team is expected to begin flying practice around Hill in early January.
PHOENIX FREEWAY-OPENING
Officials to celebrate approaching opening of new freeway
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials on Wednesday will gather at new bridges over the Salt River to celebrate the imminent opening of a new 22-mile (35-kilometer) freeway leg that will provide a new route across metro Phoenix. The new South Mountain Freeway is part of Loop 202 ringing much of the urban area. It will provide a new connection between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler and Intestate 10 in southwest Phoenix. Transportation officials and local government and tribal leaders are among those scheduled to be on hand for the celebration. The governor's office calls it “the culmination of the largest single freeway project in state history."
CHILDREN SWEPT AWAY-SEARCH
Authorities recover body of girl swept away by creek
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in rural Arizona have recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in surging creek waters two weeks ago. The body of Willa Rawlings was found shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday in Roosevelt Lake about 20 miles south of Tonto Basin, where the girl initially went missing. The announcement from Gila County sheriff's officials comes on the same day that family members scheduled funeral services for Willa and her 5-year-old brother, Colby. Nine family members were in a military-style truck that became stuck Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek.
AP-US-WILDFIRES-LAND-MANAGEMENT
As California thins forests to limit fire risk, some resist
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (AP) — Climate change and decades of lax land management practices have put the U.S. West on a collision course with out-of-control wildfires. Now authorities are rushing to limit the potential damage. Among the most important tools against fires is to thin trees and brush to reduce the amount of vegetation that would become fuel in a fire, and using controlled burns to keep undergrowth and shrub lands in check. Those efforts can be undercut if private landowners don’t cooperate. Wildfires killed 149 people and destroyed almost 25,000 homes across California in the past three years.
NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING
Prosecutors to reduce murder charge in university shooting
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors said they will reduce the charge against a former Northern Arizona University student in a fatal 2015 shooting from first-degree to second-degree murder. A court filing Thursday by the Coconino County Attorney's Office says appeals on behalf of Steven Jones would result in further delays of a retrial. Jones' attorneys argued that even though a judge declared a mistrial because of a hung jury he was actually acquitted of first-degree murder and that trying him again on the charge would amount to double jeopardy. Jones acknowledges firing the shots that killed a 20-year-old and injured three other students. But he maintains he fired in self-defense.
ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA-POLLING PLACES
Maricopa County to increase number of polling sites to 219
PHOENIX (AP) — County officials in Arizona have announced plans to open about four times as many polling places for the presidential primary election in March. The Arizona Republic reported that Maricopa County officials expect to have 219 different voting locations open on March 17 compared to the 60 used four years ago when voters encountered long lines and wait times. Officials say the board of supervisors approved a plan this week calling for 40 early “vote anywhere” polling sites where voters can cast ballots regardless of their precinct. Officials say only registered Democrats can cast ballots in the presidential primary.
COLORADO RIVER-DROUGHT PLAN
US officials to review deal on sharing Colorado River water
Federal water managers are starting to review a crucial 2007 agreement for seven Western states to share drought-diminished water supplies from the Colorado River ahead talks about revising and renewing it beginning in 2026. U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Friday that he wants a report next December. The 2007 guidelines established a schedule of water cutbacks to states if levels keep falling at two key reservoirs. The review comes as the states are enacting a separate drought contingency plan signed this year. It has Arizona and Nevada committed to taking less water from the river in a bid to prop up reservoir levels and avoid more severe cuts in the 2007 guidelines.
NAVAJO NATION-OFFICER KILLING
Man pleads guilty in death of Navajo Nation police officer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The man accused of gunning down a tribal police officer in a remote corner of the nation's largest American Indian reservation has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Kirby Cleveland faces a possible life sentence in connection with the death of Navajo Nation Officer Houston Largo. The killing happened March 2017 on a dark road in western New Mexico while the officer was responding to a domestic violence call. Cleveland said during a hearing in federal court Thursday that he didn't know the person he was shooting at was a police officer.