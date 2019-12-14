Hometown ‘heroes’ take kids shopping for Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children around Huntsville are forming special relationships with the “heroes” around them.
On Saturday, hundreds of children shopped alongside them as part of the Shop With a Hero program. Whether it was a police officer, paramedic, firefighter, veteran, or even teacher, the kids were given the chance to meet the everyday heroes who keep them safe.
The event is meant to ensure all kids get a great experience this Christmas.
“These young people who will be shopping are individually picked as people who may not have the quality Christmas that a lot of us enjoy with our kids and grandkids. So they need a little extra boost for Christmas, and this provides us the opportunity to walk with them, shop with them, so they can get to meet some service-oriented personnel,” said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray.
“It brings them together and lets them know they are a part of the community and that there are people out here who do work and care for them,” he said.
Click here if you are interested in signing up to participate as a “hero” or sponsor to help make this happen again next year.
