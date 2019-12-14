Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for their 17th straight victory, 127-114 over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks overcome Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career-high 43 points. He scored 26 in the third quarter to give Memphis a 95-90 lead heading into the fourth. But Milwaukee outscored Memphis 37-19 in the final period to improve its record to 23-3, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best in the league.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is questionable for the Titans AFC showdown against the Houston Texans after not practicing all week with a sore left hamstring. Henry is second in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for first with 13 touchdown runs. Cornerback LeShaun Sims and starting safety Kenny Vaccaro also are questionable for Sunday's game. Vaccaro must be cleared from the concussion protocol after practicing the past three days. Sims has an injured right ankle that kept him out of the past two games. The Titans will be without cornerback Adoree' Jackson for a second straight game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have some very simple math to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 and their second playoff berth in three seasons. Sweeping the Houston Texans is the key. The Titans and Texans are tied atop the division with matching 8-5 records. Houston has the tiebreaker with a better record in the AFC. These teams meet in Nashville on Sunday and again on the final day of the regular season in Houston. A sweep by either team would clinch the AFC South. That's a division title the Texans have won three of the past five seasons.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have broken ground on a project adding 60,000 square feet to their practice facility. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says she looks forward to decorating the team's new lobby with a Lombardi Trophy. The Titans say they are paying for the multi-million project. The construction project will renovate the current 75,000-square foot building and provide more offices, meeting spaces and recovery rooms for employees and the Titans' players. The Titans have expanded their employees by about 50% over the past five years. Adams Strunk says they want to give the team the support to win.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has hired Ryan Silverfield as the Tigers' new football coach. Athletic director Laird Veatch has removed the interim tag given to Silverfield Sunday after Mike Norvell was hired by Florida State. The Memphis athletic director did not hire a search firm. Veatch says No. 15 Memphis had plenty of interest in the job and met with candidates from around the country. Veatch says Silverfield won the job outright by separating himself with his preparation, plan for Memphis and commitment to the program. Silverfield will make his debut Dec. 28 in the Cotton Bowl.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse ran for 196 yards and a touchdown and passed for a touchdown to lead Montana State to a 24-10 win over Austin Peay in the FCS quarterfinals. Ifanse broke loose on the third play of the game racing 60 yards up the middle for a touchdown.