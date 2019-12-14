Elkmont student donates children’s books to sheriff’s office

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 12-year-old Elkmont student is going above and beyond to help others this holiday season.
Isabella Adams made a sweet donation to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. She gave them a stack of books to hand out to children in need.
It was a community service project for school. Students could perform any act of service.
Isabella was inspired by her love of reading. She wanted to help other children who may not have the same opportunities.
Deputy Stephen Young, spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriffs Office, called this act of kindness “inspiring.”
"a really unique & unusual in the regard that you don't usually see children in that age really focus on other people.
when it’s something unique and something a child came up with on their own, it’s encouraging, inspiring," said deputy Stephen Young.
When responding to calls or in the office, sometimes investigators are tasked with finding something for children to do to pass time. Young says these books will be a big help.
