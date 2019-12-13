First Alert for potential storms Monday

A First Alert is out for Monday due to the potential for heavy rain and strong to severe storms. Continue to check in for the latest info.
A gloomy and wet day will continue with scattered showers. Most of the rain will be light with periods of moderate to heavy rain. The rain is on a eastward move, and will track through the area through the evening. Overnight showers will decrease, and a few leftover showers are possible tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
The weekend will be mainly dry with isolated showers possible Saturday morning and late Sunday night. Sunday's rain will come ahead of the second system that will bring unsettled weather to the Tennessee Valley.
Monday will have a cold front that will ignite showers and storms along and ahead of the front. In association with the cold front comes higher dew points, strong winds, and unusually high temperatures (in the upper 60s). Ingredients look favorable for heavy rain, with totals reaching 2-4 inches likely, and strong to severe storms. Monday will be a day to stay weather aware. Check in online, on the WAFF Weather App, and on the newscast through the day Monday.
After Monday’s storms, things get quiet. Tuesday morning could have some lingering rain, but drier and cooler air moves in after the cold front moves out. Highs will take a huge dive. Temperatures swing from the upper 60s Monday to the low to mid 40s Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s the rest of the work week and highs in the 40s.
