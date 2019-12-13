Triple trouble at Bridge Street and no love at two Decatur McDonald’s: Your December 13th Kitchen Cops report

Elsewhere in Madison County, two locations were warned that their licenses could be suspended without immediate improvements. Baumhower’s Victory Grille on South Parkway was issued it’s warning after an 85 score due to multiple food temperature problems. The Chevron market at 285 Pratt Avenue in Huntsville has the lowest score of the week with a 74. Inspectors issued it an notice to suspend operations because of a dirty ice machine and food without expiration dates.