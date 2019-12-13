Tennessee St. pays visit to Fordham

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have combined to score 51 percent of Fordham's points this season and 54 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Tennessee State, Wesley Harris, Carlos Marshall Jr., Jy'lan Washington, Michael Littlejohn and Mark Freeman have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Tennessee State scoring, including 69 percent of the team's points over its last five games.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 74.2 percent of his free throws this season.