Study: North Alabama could see 25K new jobs over next three years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent study says the Tennessee Valley could see 25,000 new jobs coming to the area over the next three years.
That study by Deloitte says 94 employers in Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties expect about 14,000 new hires. Those hires could lead to about 11,000 new jobs in the retail and service industries.
This report comes as Morgan and Limestone counties are seeing record-low unemployment rates.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says this means it’s time for the region as a whole to start preparing our area to make it more appealing to future residents.
With only about 20 to 25 people moving into the area each day, representatives from the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce say they need that number to grow.
Initiatives to bring more people to our region are already underway, including the Best and Brightest Initiative, which has a focus on bringing young professionals to Decatur.
