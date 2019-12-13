Shelton, N. Arizona visit Utah Valley

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Utah Valley's Washington has averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Brandon Averette has put up 11.9 points. For the Lumberjacks, Shelton has averaged 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Bernie Andre has put up 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Shelton has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He's also made 61.8 percent of his foul shots this season.