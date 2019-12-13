2019 SEC All-Freshman football team

By WBRC Staff | December 12, 2019 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:06 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama had a league-leading five student-athletes named to the 2019 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team.

The team, announced Thursday, was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Texas A&M had four representatives on the All-Freshman Team, while Tennessee had three.

Georgia, LSU and South Carolina each had two student-athletes voted to the Team.

Auburn’s Bo Nix, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at quarterback, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team Roster:

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL

Wanya Morris, Tennessee

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

WR

George Pickens, Georgia

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

Travon Walker, Georgia

LB

Shane Lee, Alabama

Christian Harris, Alabama

Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Jammie Robinson, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Ty Perine, Alabama

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

