2019 SEC All-Freshman football team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama had a league-leading five student-athletes named to the 2019 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team.
The team, announced Thursday, was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
Texas A&M had four representatives on the All-Freshman Team, while Tennessee had three.
Georgia, LSU and South Carolina each had two student-athletes voted to the Team.
Auburn’s Bo Nix, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at quarterback, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.
2019 SEC All-Freshman Team Roster:
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL
Wanya Morris, Tennessee
Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Evan Neal, Alabama
WR
George Pickens, Georgia
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State
Travon Walker, Georgia
LB
Shane Lee, Alabama
Christian Harris, Alabama
Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Jammie Robinson, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Ty Perine, Alabama
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
