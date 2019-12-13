Rainy day today with heavier rain and storms on Monday

Showers moved in overnight last night and they will be with us for much of the day. Clouds and rain kept temperatures mild overnight, only falling into the low to mid 40s. However, that same cloud cover and rain will keep us much cooler through the afternoon with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. While everyone should see rain today, the heaviest rain will fall in Northeast Alabama and to the east of I-65. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning and we may see a few showers into the afternoon as well. Temperatures will be slightly warmer Saturday with the low 50s. There may be a few midday scattered showers as well, but nothing significant.