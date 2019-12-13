Rainy day today with heavier rain and storms on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! You’re going to need that umbrella for much of the day today.
Showers moved in overnight last night and they will be with us for much of the day. Clouds and rain kept temperatures mild overnight, only falling into the low to mid 40s.
However, that same cloud cover and rain will keep us much cooler through the afternoon with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s.
While everyone should see rain today, the heaviest rain will fall in Northeast Alabama and to the east of I-65. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning and we may see a few showers into the afternoon as well.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer Saturday with the low 50s. There may be a few midday scattered showers as well, but nothing significant.
We have the First Alert out for Monday next week for the potential at flash flooding and strong storms. The system will possibly start making impacts to the Valley here as early as Sunday evening with some shower, but it will mainly just be cloud cover.
Monday’s storms will come due to a cold front. Dew points will increase, winds will be strong, rushing in from the south at 10-20 mph, and highs will be quite warm into the upper 60s, possibly the low 70s.
Heavy rain could lead to flooding and strong storms are also a possibility. Keep checking back through the weekend as more info becomes available. Behind that we will see major changes with a cold stretch through the middle of next week.
